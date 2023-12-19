Leaders On The Frontier – The History of Christmas – With Gerry Bowler

Christmas is the holiday that can bring light to the darkness, but have you considered how the holiday has evolved throughout the years? Dive into the rich history of Christmas with David Leis and guest, Canadian historian and author, Gerry Bowler. Together, they discuss the true meaning of Christmas, the wars against Christmas, and how we can keep the spirit of the season alive throughout the busy holidays. (42 minutes)

Watch on Youtube here and Rumble here.

