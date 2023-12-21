Frontier Live on X – What’s the History of Christmas – With Gerry Bowler

How has Christmas evolved throughout the years? Dive into the rich history, live on X and YouTube, with Gerry Bowler and host David Leis. They’ll discuss the true meaning of Christmas, the wars against Christmas and how we can keep the spirit of the season alive throughout the busy holidays.

Gerry Bowler is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. He received his Ph. D. in History from King’s College, London, and spent 25 years teaching at the University of Manitoba. He is the author of Santa Claus: A Biography and The World Encyclopedia of Christmas.



Watch on YouTube here.

