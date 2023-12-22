Subscribe
Donate
Donate

Happy Holidays or Merry Christmas?

  Click below to view last week’s poll question results: 2024 Democrat and Independent Candidates
Published on December 22, 2023
Frontier Centre
Opinion Polls

I prefer:
Vote

 

Click below to view last week’s poll question results:

2024 Democrat and Independent Candidates

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

2024 Democrat and Independent Candidates

2024 Democrat and Independent Candidates

Dec 15, 2023

The USA is about to start their Presidential Primaries, and last week’s poll looked at Republican Party candidates. While the Democrat Party establishment remains solidly behind President Biden, there are other Democrat Party and non-Democrat party candidates and...

2024 Republican Presidential Candidate?

2024 Republican Presidential Candidate?

Dec 8, 2023

The USA is about to start their Presidential Primaries, with the Republican Party actively seeking a candidate. No Democrat is a threat to President Biden. Former President Donald Trump has a commanding lead among Republicans, but a few candidates are still left in...

The Alberta Sovereignty Act

The Alberta Sovereignty Act

Nov 30, 2023

This week, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith invoked the Alberta Sovereignty Act. This act is intended to restrict the rights ot the Federal Government to impose restrictions or fine entities in Alberta, where there is a dispute over legislation and regulations. The...