New Years is a time of reflection and change.

Here at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy, we would like to reflect on words from Canada’s founding Prime Minister, John A MacDonald;

“Whatever you do, adhere to the Union. We are a great country, and shall become one of the greatest in the universe if we preserve it; we shall sink into insignificance and adversity if we suffer it to be broken”.

Download Frontier’s classic Sig John A MacDonald Calendar for 2024 – Hi res PDF here