Will it be a Happy New Year?

Click below to view last week’s poll question results:
Share | Email | Print
A Snapshot of Property Rights Protection in Canada After 10 years
The writ has been dropped and Albertans are off to the polls on May 29. That leaves just four weeks for political leaders and voters to sort out what is arguably the most divisive, yet significant, issue for this election - health care. On Day 2, NDP leader Rachel...
MORE NEWS
Click below to view last week’s poll question results: 2024 Democrat and Independent Candidates
The USA is about to start their Presidential Primaries, and last week’s poll looked at Republican Party candidates. While the Democrat Party establishment remains solidly behind President Biden, there are other Democrat Party and non-Democrat party candidates and...
The USA is about to start their Presidential Primaries, with the Republican Party actively seeking a candidate. No Democrat is a threat to President Biden. Former President Donald Trump has a commanding lead among Republicans, but a few candidates are still left in...