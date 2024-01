Lawyers John Carpay and Marty Moore reveal how they’ve been successful against the Crown’s prosecution of peaceful protesters in Ottawa. With an impressive track record, Carpay and Moore share their experiences, strategies and stories from those who would otherwise have no way to defend themselves. What fights are still before the courts? (45 minutes) 3 January, 2024

Watch on Rumble here.

Related Items:

Watch testimony John Carpay gives at the National Citizens Inquiry here. (60 minutes)