Watch NCI Live Roundtable on Emergency Management and the Destruction of Our Institutions during the COVID-19 response. (117 minutes) November 23, 2023.

An enlightening discussion about the challenges faced, the impact on society, and the crucial need for reevaluating emergency management strategies.

Featured guests: Lt.Col David Redman, Leighton Grey and Rick Nicholls; hosted by Shawn Buckley.

Watch on Rumble here.

