Leaders On The Frontier – Facts, Evidence and Ideologies – with Bryan Schwartz

The confrontation between woke ideology and enlightenment principles within Canadian universities is the focus of this discussion. David Leis and law professor Bryan Schwartz discuss his new book, where he proposes a set of legal reforms aimed at addressing the deteriorating situation. (54 minutes)

Bryan Schwartz holds an LL.B. from Queen’s and a Master’s and Doctorate in law from Yale Law School. He has been a member of the Faculty of Law at the University of Manitoba since 1981. He received the designation of King’s Counsel in 2023.

