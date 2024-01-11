Frontier Live on X – Hopes and Fears in 2024 – with Leighton Grey and Peter Holle

2024 is here. What can we expect this year? Lawyer Leighton Grey, from the Grey Matter Podcast and Peter Holle, with the Frontier Centre for Public Policy reveal what they hope to see happen in 2024 and some of their fears for the year.
Your Rights and Freedoms Under Attack – With John Carpay
Carpay shares his experiences, strategies, and stories from those who would otherwise have no way to defend themselves. (59 minutes) – January 4, 2024.
2023 Wrap Up – With Lee Harding
What were the hot button issues and people that made an impact, good or bad, on the year? (61 minutes) – December 28, 2023
Whats the History of Christmas – With Gerry Bowler
The true meaning of Christmas (55 minutes) 21 December, 2023
How To Woke-Proof Your Life – With Teresa Mull
How to stay away from wokeness and hear some advice on how to live a good life (62 minutes) – December 14, 2023
Has Law In Canada Lost Its Way – With Bruce Pardy
Have ideologies crept into the legal system? Hear how this will affect us all with law professor Bruce Pardy (60 minutes) – December 7, 2023
Ches Crosbie and Ken Drysdale – National Citizens Inquiry Releases Final Report
NCI Chairman Ches Crosbie and NCI Commissioner Ken Drysdale discuss the final report of the National Citizens Inquiry (60 minutes) – November 30, 2023