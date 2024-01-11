Frontier Live on X – Hopes and Fears in 2024 – with Leighton Grey and Peter Holle

2024 is here. What can we expect this year? Lawyer Leighton Grey, from the Grey Matter Podcast and Peter Holle, with the Frontier Centre for Public Policy reveal what they hope to see happen in 2024 and some of their fears for the year.

Watch on X, Thursday January 11 at 2 PM CST here.

Your Rights and Freedoms Under Attack – With John Carpay

Carpay shares his experiences, strategies, and stories from those who would otherwise have no way to defend themselves. (59 minutes) – January 4, 2024.



2023 Wrap Up – With Lee Harding

What were the hot button issues and people that made an impact, good or bad, on the year? (61 minutes) – December 28, 2023

Whats the History of Christmas – With Gerry Bowler

The true meaning of Christmas (55 minutes) 21 December, 2023

How To Woke-Proof Your Life – With Teresa Mull

How to stay away from wokeness and hear some advice on how to live a good life (62 minutes) – December 14, 2023

Has Law In Canada Lost Its Way – With Bruce Pardy

Have ideologies crept into the legal system? Hear how this will affect us all with law professor Bruce Pardy (60 minutes) – December 7, 2023

Ches Crosbie and Ken Drysdale – National Citizens Inquiry Releases Final Report

NCI Chairman Ches Crosbie and NCI Commissioner Ken Drysdale discuss the final report of the National Citizens Inquiry (60 minutes) – November 30, 2023