Leaders on the Frontier – A Sense of Crisis – With Ches Crosbie and Ken Drysdale

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on January 16, 2024
Ches Crosbie | Ken Drysdale
Audio | Civil Liberties | COVID-19 | Podcast | Video | Role of Government | Leaders on Frontier

The lies our elected officials have told, show that governments know the truth but seem to use deception to bolster their position and goals. Do these lies and the fear surrounding the pandemic plans weaken Canada’s society? Listen to David Leis and his two guests, Ken Drysdale and Ches Crosbie, as they look at the findings of the National Citizen’s Inquiry and discuss how to speak truth and remove the diet of fear from the conversation. (54 minutes)

Watch on YouTube here and Rumble here.

 

