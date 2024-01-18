Mother Passes Ten Minutes After Shot

Stephanie Foster had not had an epileptic episode in 22 years. Required to get vaccinated by her employer, Stephanie suffered a seizure after her second shot and again after her booster. Motor vehicles took her license away as a result. Stephanie still suffers blackouts. Carol Pearce was Stephanie’s mother. Carol received her booster shot at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Saskatoon and was dead within 10 minutes. Stephanie said the coroner hadn’t even looked at or touched her mother and sat in the chair beside Stephanie and told her it was not the shot. Stephanie said, “I knew right then: you’re lying. You’re lying to me. There’s no way you know that”. April 21, 2023 (28 minutes)

