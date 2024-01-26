Subscribe
Donate
Donate

What do you think of this week’s Emergency Act decision?

This week, the Federal Court ruled that invoking the Emergency Act (EA) to dispel the trucker protests (Freedom Convoy) in Ottawa in 2022 was unconstitutional. On the same day, the […]
Published on January 26, 2024
Frontier Centre
Opinion Polls

This week, the Federal Court ruled that invoking the Emergency Act (EA) to dispel the trucker protests (Freedom Convoy) in Ottawa in 2022 was unconstitutional. On the same day, the Liberal Government announced that they would appeal this verdict. The ruling flies in the face of an earlier report by the Public Order Emergency Commission, released in February 2023, which reluctantly found that the use of the EA was necessary.

Do you agree with the decision?
Vote

 

Click below to view last week’s poll question results:

What should be the target levels for immigrants living in Canada?

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

What should be the target levels for immigrants living in Canada?

What should be the target levels for immigrants living in Canada?

Jan 19, 2024

There is a growing recognition that the levels of immigration, temporary foreign workers, and international students may be more than our country can absorb. This view is now recognized by many non-partisan banks and economists. Fortunately, the Liberal government...

Limits on Affirmative Action

Limits on Affirmative Action

Jan 11, 2024

Unlike the U.S. Constitution, which is silent on Diversity Equity and Inclusion, Section 15(2) of Canada’s Constitution incorporates Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion through what is known as Affirmative Action. This clause grants increased access to educational...