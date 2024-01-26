What do you think of this week’s Emergency Act decision?

This week, the Federal Court ruled that invoking the Emergency Act (EA) to dispel the trucker protests (Freedom Convoy) in Ottawa in 2022 was unconstitutional. On the same day, the Liberal Government announced that they would appeal this verdict. The ruling flies in the face of an earlier report by the Public Order Emergency Commission, released in February 2023, which reluctantly found that the use of the EA was necessary.

Do you agree with the decision? Yes, I agree with that judges ruling that use of the Emergency Act to end the Trucker Convoy protests was unconstitutional.

No I don’t agree with the judges ruling. The government is justified to appeal it. Vote

