Subscribe
Donate
Donate

Leaders on the Frontier – Challenging Narratives – With Jeffrey Tucker

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on January 30, 2024
David Leis | Jeffrey A. Tucker
Audio | COVID-19 | Culture Wars | Podcast | Foreign Affairs | Video | Leaders on Frontier

Jeffrey Tucker from the Brownstone Institute discusses the state of the United States in 2024 and its potential impact on Canada with host, David Leis. Together, they examine the pandemic approach, concerns about eroding civil liberties, censorship and doubts about the safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines. This episode encourages us to critically evaluate prevailing narratives and consider alternative perspectives on public health and policy. (67 minutes)

Watch on YouTube here and Rumble here.

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

The Dark Sequel to a History of Indoctrination

The Dark Sequel to a History of Indoctrination

Jan 30, 2024

Last year, I wrote a feature titled “From Western Traditions to Political Indoctrination: A Cultural History of Education.” The six-part series covered developments in North American education from faith-based 17th-century schoolhouses to the woke indoctrination mills...

Canada’s 50-30 Cultural Marxist Challenge

Canada’s 50-30 Cultural Marxist Challenge

Jan 29, 2024

The fight for equality has morphed into equity, and with it a quest to empower minorities over all considerations–including merit. In other words, increasingly people are being hired and promoted on the basis of the colour of their skin and not the content of their...

How Canada Discovered Resistance

How Canada Discovered Resistance

Jan 28, 2024

In February 2022, I attended the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and struck up a conversation with a hunting guide from Newfoundland. We talked about guided trips to hunt moose and caribou and about how much of a haul it is to get from...