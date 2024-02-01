Global warming or a bonspiel thaw?

The Canadian prairies are experiencing unusually warm weather, well above seasonal average. Many people point to climate change as the reason for this. What is interesting is that the Canadian Prairies often go through a warming period starting in mid-January, and lasting up to a week or so. Historically in the west, we call it the “Bonspiel Thaw“, as it occurs at the height of the curling season, for unknown reasons.

“Still a mystery, though, is why this phenomenon occurs when it does. Some researchers offer statistical evidence for a relationship between January thaws and sunspot activity.”

What do you think is the reason for the warmer temperatures at the moment? The length of this year's warming period, and the high temperatures being experienced, are a real sign of human caused global warming.

The warming in mid to late January is normal for the Canadian Prairies; something we have seen for hundreds of years, which we have called the Bonspiel Thaw for decades. Vote

Click below to view last week’s poll question results:

What do you think of this week’s Emergency Act decision?