Global warming or a bonspiel thaw?

The Canadian prairies are experiencing unusually warm weather, well above seasonal average. Many people point to climate change as the reason for this. What is interesting is that the Canadian Prairies often go through a warming period starting in mid-January, and lasting up to a week or so. Historically in the west, we call it the “Bonspiel Thaw“, as it occurs at the height of the curling season, for unknown reasons.
“Still a mystery, though, is why this phenomenon occurs when it does. Some researchers offer statistical evidence for a relationship between January thaws and sunspot activity.”
Click below to view last week’s poll question results: