Subscribe
Donate
Donate

Leaders on the Frontier – Hamas: Origins, Tactics & Implications – With Barbara Kay

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on February 13, 2024
Barbara Kay | David Leis
Audio | Culture Wars | Podcast | Foreign Affairs | Video | Leaders on Frontier

David Leis and guest Canadian columnist Barbara Kay discuss the profound impact of the October 7th attack on Israel. Barbara explains how Hamas started and what its real motive is. She’ll discuss the many layers of Islamist movements and reveal the disturbing tactics used by Hamas, including the use of civilians as shields. Barbara will expose the organized efforts behind protests that have spread to Canada and examines the implications on post-secondary institutions across our nation. (75 minutes)

Watch on YouTube here and Rumble here.

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

Bill Gairdner Was A Giant Among Men

Bill Gairdner Was A Giant Among Men

Feb 11, 2024

I met Bill around 1990 when he contacted me for some information about induced abortions, for a book he was writing, The Trouble with Canada. He soon became a very good friend. We talked regularly about many, many things, and I was a member of his online discussion...