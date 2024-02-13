Leaders on the Frontier – Hamas: Origins, Tactics & Implications – With Barbara Kay

David Leis and guest Canadian columnist Barbara Kay discuss the profound impact of the October 7th attack on Israel. Barbara explains how Hamas started and what its real motive is. She’ll discuss the many layers of Islamist movements and reveal the disturbing tactics used by Hamas, including the use of civilians as shields. Barbara will expose the organized efforts behind protests that have spread to Canada and examines the implications on post-secondary institutions across our nation. (75 minutes)

Watch on YouTube here and Rumble here.