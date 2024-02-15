Frontier Live on X – Why the Truth Matters – With Barbara Kay

Canadian columnist Barbara Kay joins host David Leis to discuss why we must return to the truth. How did we let the rot in our universities and government get this far? This is our wake-up call to end the lies and get back to the truth. But how do we do that? Hear more Thursday at 2 pm CT live on YouTube and X (Twitter)

Illegal Use of Emergency Measures Act, Now What – With Joanna Baron

It was a victory for freedom that shook Canada. Joanna Baron is part of the team that fought the use of the Emergency Measures Act during the Freedom Convoy. (62 minutes) February 8, 2024.



Frontier Live on X – With Scott McGregor

Intelligence Analyst Scott McGregor is live with host David Leis discussing China’s impact on Canada and the western world. (61 minutes) February 1, 2024.

The Horrible Cost of Lockdowns – With Jay Bhattacharya

Dr. Bhattacharya was targeted and silenced during Covid-19 for speaking out against the harms of lockdowns. (60 minutes) January 25, 2024.

Calling Out the Destructive Wokeists – With Gerry Bowler and Patrice Dutil

They unpack the significance of remembering our history and why we need to stand strong against the woke agenda (60 minutes) January 18, 2024.



Hopes and Fears in 2024 – With Leighton Grey and Peter Holle

Lawyer Leighton Grey and Peter Holle reveal what they hope to see happen in 2024 and some of their fears for the year. (6o minutes) January 11, 2024.



Your Rights and Freedoms Under Attack – With John Carpay

Carpay shares his experiences, strategies, and stories from those who would otherwise have no way to defend themselves. (59 minutes) – January 4, 2024.

