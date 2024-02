February 14th, marks the day the Trudeau Government invoked the Emergency Measures Act two years ago and aggressively dismantled the peaceful Freedom Convoy in Ottawa. A court has since deemed that move unlawful. Ray McGinnis has been covering the Freedom Convoy in depth as well as the political prisoners from the Coutts border blockade. Two men have been released but two more remain in jail. Ray joins host David Leis live on Friday at 2 pm CT on X and YouTube.

