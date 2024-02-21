Frontier Live on X – The Horrible Cost of Lockdowns – with Dr. Jay Bhattacharya

World-renowned epidemiologist Dr. Jay Bhattacharya is LIVE on Thursday January 25 at 2PM CST, with host of Leaders of the Frontier David Leis. Dr. Bhattacharya was targeted and silenced during Covid-19 for speaking out against the harms of lockdowns. He’s one of the three writers of the Great Barrington Declaration. Check it out here. https://gbdeclaration. org/

Watch on YouTube here.

Watch Dr. Jay Bhattacharya on Leaders on the Frontier here.

Calling Out the Destructive Wokeists – With Gerry Bowler and Patrice Dutil

They unpack the significance of remembering our history and why we need to stand strong against the woke agenda (60 minutes) January 18, 2024.



Hopes and Fears in 2024 – With Leighton Grey and Peter Holle

Lawyer Leighton Grey and Peter Holle reveal what they hope to see happen in 2024 and some of their fears for the year. (6o minutes) January 11, 2024.



Your Rights and Freedoms Under Attack – With John Carpay

Carpay shares his experiences, strategies, and stories from those who would otherwise have no way to defend themselves. (59 minutes) – January 4, 2024.



2023 Wrap Up – With Lee Harding

What were the hot button issues and people that made an impact, good or bad, on the year? (61 minutes) – December 28, 2023

Whats the History of Christmas – With Gerry Bowler

The true meaning of Christmas (55 minutes) 21 December, 2023

How To Woke-Proof Your Life – With Teresa Mull

How to stay away from wokeness and hear some advice on how to live a good life (62 minutes) – December 14, 2023

Has Law In Canada Lost Its Way – With Bruce Pardy

Have ideologies crept into the legal system? Hear how this will affect us all with law professor Bruce Pardy (60 minutes) – December 7, 2023