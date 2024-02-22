Objectiveness and the Media

Jeff Sandes has had a long, varied career and is currently a journalist with the Epoch Times. He is testifying how the objectiveness of the media has changed over the past 35 years. Concerning the problem of biased reporting, Jeff says officials in positions of authority can be a problem, “There are people in government, in police, in business that won’t talk to you. And even if you’re trying to give balance, if you don’t get a reply or response and you’re ghosted, then the rest of your story may look like it’s biased or imbalanced.” May 3, 2023. (47 minutes)

Watch on Rumble here.