Canada now allows for non-Citizens to now be in our armed forces.

The Brits have entire regiments made up of Nepalese called Gurkhas. The French, on the other hands, prevent their citizens from joining the French Foreign Legion.

The USA has always allowed this, but we only allowed this in 2022 due to shortages in recruitment.

Should we continue to allow non-citizens to join the Canadian military? Yes

No

No Opinion Vote

