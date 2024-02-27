Leaders On The Frontier – Sir John A. Macdonald’s Legacy Lives On – With Patrice Dutil

Host David Leis and Professor Patrice Dutil talk about the controversial legacy of Sir John A. Macdonald, Canada’s inaugural Prime Minister. Do Canadians know the true history of Sir John A. Macdonald? His pivotal role in shaping Canada’s history, efforts in Indigenous community programs, and how Macdonald’s leadership during crises such as the smallpox outbreak of 1885 saved lives, to list a few. Is he still relevant in today’s world? (63 minutes)

Watch on YouTube here and Rumble here.