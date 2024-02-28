Grey Matter – For The Love Of God & Country

Lawyer and host Leighton Grey discusses the bravery of Argentine President Javier Milei as he confronts the dangers of collectivist ideologies. It’s a wake-up call for the West. We need to heed the warning, champion individual liberty, and reclaim our path to prosperity! (41 minutes)

Leighton Grey is a Senior Fellow with the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. He is also Creator & Host of The GreyMatter Podcast.

