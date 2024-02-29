Frontier Live on X – The Law is Being Used to Attack Your Freedoms – With Bruce Pardy

Law professor Bruce Pardy joins host David Leis for a live discuss about how the justice system is not protecting your rights and freedoms anymore. What happened?

Shocking Report: Feds Aim to Destroy Alberta – With Lee Harding

Alberta is being attacked by our federal government. (62 minutes) February 22, 2024.

The Assault on Freedom and the Coutts 4 – With Ray McGinnis

February 14th, marks the day the Trudeau Government invoked the Emergency Measures Act two years ago. (65 minutes) February 16, 2024.

Why the Truth Matters – With Barbara Kay

Canadian columnist Barbara Kay joins host David Leis to discuss why we must return to the truth. (65 minutes) February 15, 2024.

Illegal Use of Emergency Measures Act, Now What – With Joanna Baron

It was a victory for freedom that shook Canada. Joanna Baron is part of the team that fought the use of the Emergency Measures Act during the Freedom Convoy. (62 minutes) February 8, 2024.



Frontier Live on X – With Scott McGregor

Intelligence Analyst Scott McGregor is live with host David Leis discussing China’s impact on Canada and the western world. (61 minutes) February 1, 2024.

The Horrible Cost of Lockdowns – With Jay Bhattacharya

Dr. Bhattacharya was targeted and silenced during Covid-19 for speaking out against the harms of lockdowns. (60 minutes) January 25, 2024.

Calling Out the Destructive Wokeists – With Gerry Bowler and Patrice Dutil

They unpack the significance of remembering our history and why we need to stand strong against the woke agenda (60 minutes) January 18, 2024.