Should Canadian Governments Do More to Promote Fertility to Offset the Need for High Levels of Immigration?

Fertility rates are declining around the world, particularly in more advanced economies. Canadian strategies such as improved child care and increases in Child Benefits, have not had any impact on increasing fertility rates in Canada; in fact, reaching an all time low of 1.33 children per woman in 2022 – far below replacement levels of 2.1. In response to this issue, the current government has “opened” the door to about 1 million newcomers a year to Canada, largely to offset the otherwise decline in our population. Countries like Hungary are offering to remove income taxes from women who have three or more children. Other countries are offering substantial access to affordable housing. This leads to an interesting question on what the future of Canada should look like.
