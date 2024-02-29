Should Canadian Governments Do More to Promote Fertility to Offset the Need for High Levels of Immigration?

Fertility rates are declining around the world, particularly in more advanced economies. Canadian strategies such as improved child care and increases in Child Benefits, have not had any impact on increasing fertility rates in Canada; in fact, reaching an all time low of 1.33 children per woman in 2022 – far below replacement levels of 2.1. In response to this issue, the current government has “opened” the door to about 1 million newcomers a year to Canada, largely to offset the otherwise decline in our population. Countries like Hungary are offering to remove income taxes from women who have three or more children. Other countries are offering substantial access to affordable housing. This leads to an interesting question on what the future of Canada should look like.

What's your opinion? The governments in Canada should do more to encourage increased levels of fertility, such as linking affordable housing to family size, reducing income taxes for larger families, providing low-cost tuition, etc. This would reduce our reliance on immigration as a source of workers in the future.

The governments in Canada should stick with large levels of immigration and foreign workers, and leave further incentives to increase fertility alone (there are already enough incentives and they have not shown any results). In fact, no country has been successful in increasing its fertility rate in any meaningful way, and there is no reason to believe that Canada will be different. Vote

Click below to view last week’s poll question results:

Should Canada Allow Non-citizens into its Military?