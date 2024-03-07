Initial COVID-19 Data and Documentation of the Vaccinated

Dr. Fraiman is an emergency medicine physician in Louisiana. In his testimony, he speaks about what he witnessed in the hospitals during the first three waves of COVID-19 infections. Dr. Fraiman shows the inconsistency of reporting and how many vaccinated people were not documented as such in the early stages of the vaccine rollout – this significantly effecting the statistical data collected. Evidence provided that up to 90% of the COVID cases in the LA hospitals by 2022 were not admitted due to COVID and were simply incidental. (68 minutes) March 17, 2023.

