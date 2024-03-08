Should The Federal Liberals And New Democrats Unite Into a Single Party?

With the most recent federal polls, the Liberals and the NDP are running neck and neck. Over the last decade, the policies of the two parties have become more and more indistinguishable. The term “liberalism” is defined as a political movement which supports the freedom of choice by individuals and the equality of all before the government (including the executive, legislative and judicial branches). The Liberal party’s current focus on social justice, DEI, ESG and a strong inclination to limit individual rights and freedoms, (for the betterment of society) no longer seems to be aligned with these core liberal values.

Is it time for the NDP and the Liberals to seriously consider merging, to form a Canadian Social Democratic Party? Yes, the two parties should merge

No, the two parties should not merge. Vote

Click below to view last week’s poll question results:

Should Canadian Governments Do More to Promote Fertility to Offset the Need for High Levels of Immigration?