Frontier Live on X – Is Our Transit System Really Serving You? – With Randal O’Toole

In the 1950s, rail transit was deemed obsolete in favor of buses, except for rapid transit lines. However, recent rail projects in Canadian cities have been costly, outdated, and often less effective than buses. Modern urban areas require flexible transit systems, leading to the conclusion that investing in bus transit would be more beneficial than building new rail lines. Policy analyst Randal O’Toole released a 52-page transit report. Hear what he has to say live on X (Twitter) and YouTube on Thursday at 2 pm CT.

Watch on YouTube here.

The Law is Being Used to Attack Your Freedoms – With Bruce Pardy

Bruce Pardy joins David Leis about how the justice system is not protecting your rights and freedoms anymore. (56 minutes) February 29, 2024.



Shocking Report: Feds Aim to Destroy Alberta – With Lee Harding

Alberta is being attacked by our federal government. (62 minutes) February 22, 2024.

The Assault on Freedom and the Coutts 4 – With Ray McGinnis

February 14th, marks the day the Trudeau Government invoked the Emergency Measures Act two years ago. (65 minutes) February 16, 2024.

Why the Truth Matters – With Barbara Kay

Canadian columnist Barbara Kay joins host David Leis to discuss why we must return to the truth. (65 minutes) February 15, 2024.

Illegal Use of Emergency Measures Act, Now What – With Joanna Baron

It was a victory for freedom that shook Canada. Joanna Baron is part of the team that fought the use of the Emergency Measures Act during the Freedom Convoy. (62 minutes) February 8, 2024.



Frontier Live on X – With Scott McGregor

Intelligence Analyst Scott McGregor is live with host David Leis discussing China’s impact on Canada and the western world. (61 minutes) February 1, 2024.