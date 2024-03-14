Subscribe
Unveiling the Truth: Dr. Justin Chin’s Testimony on Adverse Reactions and Vaccine Rollout

National Citizens Inquiry
Published on March 14, 2024
National Citizens Inquiry
COVID-19 | Video | Healthcare

In this powerful testimony, Dr. Justin Chin, an expert witness and ER physician with extensive experience in emergency medical response, shares his personal journey of questioning the events unfolding before him. Dr. Chin delves into the skewed reporting of adverse reaction events and sheds light on the COVID vaccine rollout. Join us as he uncovers the truth behind the scenes and provides invaluable insights into the challenges faced in the medical community. (1 hour 37 minutes)

Watch on Rumble here.

