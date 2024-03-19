The Deadly Fruits Of Climate Change Alarmism

In September 2021, a group of Republican legislators urged the FBI to investigate and monitor a looming eco-terrorism threat. They had become alarmed after observing that mainstream media sources were amplifying the views of a Swedish academic with eco-extremist ideologies, which included advocating for sabotage against energy infrastructure.

Little did they know that, only a few months later in Canada, anarchists, dedicated to “anti-colonial” views and radicalized by climate change alarmism, would engage in an attack of eco-terrorism against a Coastal GasLink pipeline worksite in British Columbia.

This study serves as a passionate plea to Canadian politicians and policymakers to directly confront the danger posed by extremists driven by exaggerated beliefs about climate change. Within Canada, individuals are being radicalized by alarmist and doomsday narratives surrounding climate change, and their methods are increasingly extreme and pose a threat to public safety. Many of these extremists also espouse “anti-colonialist” perspectives, purportedly in solidarity with Indigenous communities, despite the support for energy projects within many Indigenous communities. Additionally, it’s noteworthy to mention the recent surge in pro-Palestinian extremism in Canadian cities following the October 7th terrorist attacks in Israel. Many of these “anti-colonial” extremists also have deep connections with Palestinian causes, with documented ties to violent extremist groups associated with Palestinian nationalism and Islamism.

The warning signs are there. In Europe, activists driven by eco-extremism are already causing fatalities. In October 2022, two British women, Lisa Webber and Dr. Habiba Hajallie, died from injuries sustained in traffic accidents in London. How did this tragic incident occur?

Joseph Quesnel is a Senior Research Fellow with the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.