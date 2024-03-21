Frontier Live on X – Fearful Fractured Canada? – Col. David Redman

What is Canada’s national interest in 2024?

In 1967, Canada proudly celebrated its centennial anniversary. Canada stood as a strong and unified democracy respected internationally. Fifty years later, Canada is divided, ashamed of its history, has shattered its democratic institutions, our allies ignore us and we have a broken economy. How has Canada come to this point? What can we as citizens do about this concerning state of affairs?

Watch Thursday, March 21 2024 at 2 pm CT on X.

Is Our Transit System Really Serving You? – With Randal O’Toole

Modern urban areas require flexible transit systems, Policy analyst Randal O’Toole released a report. Hear what he has to say. (60 minutes) March 14, 2024.



The Law is Being Used to Attack Your Freedoms – With Bruce Pardy

Bruce Pardy joins David Leis about how the justice system is not protecting your rights and freedoms anymore. (56 minutes) February 29, 2024.



Shocking Report: Feds Aim to Destroy Alberta – With Lee Harding

Alberta is being attacked by our federal government. (62 minutes) February 22, 2024.

The Assault on Freedom and the Coutts 4 – With Ray McGinnis

February 14th, marks the day the Trudeau Government invoked the Emergency Measures Act two years ago. (65 minutes) February 16, 2024.

Why the Truth Matters – With Barbara Kay

Canadian columnist Barbara Kay joins host David Leis to discuss why we must return to the truth. (65 minutes) February 15, 2024.