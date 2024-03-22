Radio – When Did Canada Become Turtle Island? – With Rodney Clifton

Listen to Senior Fellow Rodney Clifton discuss an emerging trend from CBC Radio and various other groups; of renaming,or referring to, Canada as ‘Turtle Island’, on SAUGA 960 AM (Toronto) with Richard Syrett. (8 minutes) March 19,2024

Rodney A. Clifton is a professor emeritus at the University of Manitoba and a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. He lived for four months in Old Sun, the Anglican Residential School on the Blackfoot (Siksika) First Nation, and was the Senior Boys’ Supervisor in Stringer Hall, the Anglican residence in Inuvik. Rodney Clifton and Mark DeWolf are the editors of From Truth Comes Reconciliation: An Assessment of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report (Frontier Centre for Public Policy, 2021). A second and expanded edition of this book will be published in early 2024.