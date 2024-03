Aurora Bisson Montpetit was a registered nurse who witnessed censorship and was fired from her job due to vaccine mandates. She put together an investigation summary on how PHSA handled Covid mandates in BC, but answers were not provided. In referencing the information she and others gathered while on the job she said, “there is a huge database of information that I’m hoping someone will be able to access because it’s at HealthLink BC.” (32 minutes)

Watch on Rumble here.