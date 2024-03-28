Frontier Live on X – Carbon Tax Hike Debate – With Dan McTeague

The April 1st carbon tax hike is coming. How much more will you pay at the pump? What impact will this hike have on your finances? Dan McTeague joins host David Leis for a live discussion and debate over the controversial tax. Is it necessary? Is the tax really going to help the planet in the long run?

Join the conversation Thursday, March 28th at 2 pm CT.

Recent Broadcasts:

Fearful Fractured Canada? – With David Redman

Canada is ashamed of its history, has shattered its democratic institutions, our allies ignore us and we have a broken economy. (63 minutes) March 21, 2024.



Is Our Transit System Really Serving You? – With Randal O’Toole

Modern urban areas require flexible transit systems, Policy analyst Randal O’Toole released a report. Hear what he has to say. (60 minutes) March 14, 2024.



The Law is Being Used to Attack Your Freedoms – With Bruce Pardy

Bruce Pardy joins David Leis about how the justice system is not protecting your rights and freedoms anymore. (56 minutes) February 29, 2024.



Shocking Report: Feds Aim to Destroy Alberta – With Lee Harding

Alberta is being attacked by our federal government. (62 minutes) February 22, 2024.

The Assault on Freedom and the Coutts 4 – With Ray McGinnis

February 14th, marks the day the Trudeau Government invoked the Emergency Measures Act two years ago. (65 minutes) February 16, 2024.