Radio – A Discussion on Canada 2024 – With David Leis

Published on April 1, 2024
David Leis
Audio | Culture Wars | Media Appearances | Role of Government

David Leis speaks with Richard Syrett on Toronto SAUGA 960 am about the state of the nation. (20 minutes) March 27 2024

 

 

Canada 2024: A Confident Resilient Nation or a Fearful Fractured Country?  

