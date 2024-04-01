Radio – A Discussion on Canada 2024 – With David Leis

Related Items:
Canada 2024: A Confident Resilient Nation or a Fearful Fractured Country?
A Snapshot of Property Rights Protection in Canada After 10 years
The writ has been dropped and Albertans are off to the polls on May 29. That leaves just four weeks for political leaders and voters to sort out what is arguably the most divisive, yet significant, issue for this election - health care. On Day 2, NDP leader Rachel...
In 2015 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau scorned Canada — a country that afforded him so much, yet to which he had contributed nothing of notable significance. His disdain for those on whose backs Canada was built was clear. History and European national origins had to...
The April 1st carbon tax hike is coming. How much more will you pay at the pump? What impact will this hike have on your finances? Dan McTeague joins host David Leis for a live discussion and debate over the controversial tax. Is it necessary? Is the tax really going...
As mobs rampage through American and Canadian streets celebrating and championing Hamas and its genocidal anti-Semitism, disrupting university campuses and blocking access to Jewish-owned stores, restaurants, and houses of worship, most citizens and political figures...