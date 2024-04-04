Frontier Live On X – We Can’t Ignore This Any Longer – With Joseph Quesnel

A new study released by Frontier is a compelling call to Canadian including policy makers to address the danger posed by eco-terrorism in our nation. The report highlights the urgent need for action in response to a rising tide of extremism fueled by exaggerated beliefs about climate change. The study, “Confronting Eco-Terrorism: A Wake-Up Call for Canada.”, by Joseph Quesnel, Research Fellow with the Frontier Centre for Public Policy underscores the disturbing trend of individuals and groups being radicalized by alarmists narratives surrounding climate change, leading to increasingly extreme tactics including violence that threaten public safety, the rule of law and prosperity.

Recent Broadcasts:

Carbon Tax Hike Debate – With Dan McTeague

Is the tax really going to help the planet in the long run? (67 minutes) March 28, 2024.

Fearful Fractured Canada? – With David Redman

Canada is ashamed of its history, has shattered its democratic institutions, our allies ignore us and we have a broken economy. (63 minutes) March 21, 2024.



Is Our Transit System Really Serving You? – With Randal O’Toole

Modern urban areas require flexible transit systems, Policy analyst Randal O’Toole released a report. Hear what he has to say. (60 minutes) March 14, 2024.



The Law is Being Used to Attack Your Freedoms – With Bruce Pardy

Bruce Pardy joins David Leis about how the justice system is not protecting your rights and freedoms anymore. (56 minutes) February 29, 2024.



Shocking Report: Feds Aim to Destroy Alberta – With Lee Harding

Alberta is being attacked by our federal government. (62 minutes) February 22, 2024.