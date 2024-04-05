Canadians are no longer taught to be proud of the history and accomplishments of Canada and Canadians.
Related item – Frontier Centre paper explores the forces molding Canada’s future
Click below to view last week's poll question results:
A Snapshot of Property Rights Protection in Canada After 10 years
The writ has been dropped and Albertans are off to the polls on May 29. That leaves just four weeks for political leaders and voters to sort out what is arguably the most divisive, yet significant, issue for this election - health care. On Day 2, NDP leader Rachel...
Federal Government, Provincial Government, or Municipal Government
The American government is considering changing the way the social media app Tik Tok works in the USA. The Congress has passed legislation which would require Tik Tok's parent company, Bytedance (A Chinese company with substantial board representation by the Chinese...
The Canadian Constitution divides up the various responsibilities between the Provinces and the Federal Government. Provincial responsibilities such as Health Care, Education, Housing, Childcare, and Environment, for example, are subject to aggressive interventions by...