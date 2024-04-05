Return to Reason – Leighton Grey interviews Viva Frei

Lawyer and host Leighton Grey Leighton interviews David Freiheit, also known as Viva Frei, and gets to “know the fro” in this authentic and boundary-free conversation! This Canadian lawyer turned podcast sensation dishes about what experiences culminated to launch the career he has today and why Canadians should hunger to understand how the law unfolds around them and affects our ever-weakening society and culture. (41 minutes)

Leighton Grey is a Senior Fellow with the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. He is also Creator & Host of The GreyMatter Podcast.

