Subscribe
Donate
Donate

Return to Reason – Leighton Grey interviews Viva Frei

Lawyer and host Leighton Grey Leighton interviews David Freiheit, also known as Viva Frei, and gets to “know the fro” in this authentic and boundary-free conversation! This Canadian lawyer turned […]
Published on April 5, 2024
Leighton Grey
Civil Liberties | Podcast | Free Speech | Video

Lawyer and host Leighton Grey Leighton interviews David Freiheit, also known as Viva Frei, and gets to “know the fro” in this authentic and boundary-free conversation! This Canadian lawyer turned podcast sensation dishes about what experiences culminated to launch the career he has today and why Canadians should hunger to understand how the law unfolds around them and affects our ever-weakening society and culture.  (41 minutes)

Watch on YouTube here.

Watch on Rumble here.

Read a transcript of the podcast here.

 

Leighton Grey is a Senior Fellow with the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. He is also Creator & Host of The GreyMatter Podcast

Watch Leighton Grey on Leaders on the Frontier.

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

How Deep Is the Rabbit Hole?

How Deep Is the Rabbit Hole?

Apr 4, 2024

This past weekend, The New York Times revealed that the CIA has been deeply involved in Ukrainian politics for a decade, mucking around with politics and engaging in provocations against Russia. We already knew that from everything that non-mainstream commentators...