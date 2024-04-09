Subscribe
Leaders on the Frontier – The Dealers and Deceivers of Data – With Martin Kulldorff

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on April 9, 2024
Civil Liberties | COVID-19 | Podcast | Video | Leaders on the Frontier

 

Host David Leis and Guest Martin Kulldorff discuss the background and information of the health outcomes and the deceptions used in data. Scientists were silenced, including himself, when research results did not match the government narratives. What is the bigger picture with the helpful retrospective look to health outcomes? Watch to discover the opinion, agenda and authoritarianism meeting freedom in science and freedom of speech. (73 minutes)

Watch on YouTube here and Rumble here.

 

