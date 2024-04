Dr. Aris Lavranos is a practising emergency medical doctor who is about to graduate from law school. He reports that he saw very little COVID during the pandemic and the most severely affected patients had several comorbidites. Dr. Lavranos said he is interested in, “pursuing a career in medical malpractice to try and hold hospitals and physicians accountable for the errors that led to the crisis we see”. (50 minutes) March 18, 2023.

