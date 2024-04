During the current election interference investigations, a concern has been raised that both the Conservative Party nominations and Liberal Party nominations allow non-citizens and underage voters to vote in their nominations. These are not only Permanent Residence, but also Foreign Workers and International Students as young as 14.

Should nomination races be restricted to only citizens over 18, or should this more open approach continue to be allowed to encourage more early voter participation in our democratic process? Should laws be changed to allow Elections Canada to oversee party nominations, as is done by Provincial elections oversight bodies in many provinces? Yes - party nominations should be left to parties to oversee, and if they want to allow underage voters who are not citizens, that is up to them.

No - Federal Parties should be obligated to follow the same rules as they do in Federal Elections and should be subject to oversight by Elections Canada. Vote

