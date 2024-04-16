Subscribe
Leaders on the Frontier – Shocking Censorship Coming to Canada – With John Carpay

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on April 16, 2024
David Leis | John Carpay
Audio | Civil Liberties | Free Speech | Video | Leaders on the Frontier

 

Does the new online harms act (Bill c-63) concern you? It’s being touted by the government as a bill that will protect our children, combat hate speech, and terrorism. That’s all good, but it goes further. John Carpay with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says it will ultimately allow non-criminal speech to be prosecuted and lead to extreme censorship in Canada. He reveals the shocking powers it will carry. Your thoughts and opinions are at stake. (61 minutes)

Watch on YouTube here and Rumble here.

 

