Frontier Live on X – The Biggest Betrayal of Public Trust – With Vanessa Dylyn

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on April 18, 2024
David Leis | Vanessa Dylyn
Civil Liberties | COVID-19 | Podcast | Video | Frontier Live On X

Vanessa Dylyn, an Emmy-nominated Canadian film producer, is talking about her latest film, Covid Collateral that is causing quite the uproar. We have an exclusive trailer of the film below. The documentary is being screened in Toronto May 9th, and shockingly the Calgary screening was suddenly cancelled after the theatre lost sponsorship and employees got upset. What is revealed in this documentary that the mainstream media and woke businesses don’t want you to see?  

Watch live on X here, Thursday, April 18 at 2 PM CST. 

Watch the shocking trailer here: Covid Collateral Trailer 

 

We Can’t Ignore This Any Longer – With Joseph Quesnel, (61 minutes), April 4, 2024.

The urgent need for action in response to a rising tide of extremism fueled by exaggerated beliefs about climate change.

Carbon Tax Hike Debate – With Dan McTeague

Is the tax really going to help the planet in the long run? (67 minutes) March 28, 2024.

Fearful Fractured Canada? – With David Redman

Canada is ashamed of its history, has shattered its democratic institutions, our allies ignore us and we have a broken economy. (63 minutes) March 21, 2024.

Is Our Transit System Really Serving You? – With Randal O’Toole

Modern urban areas require flexible transit systems, Policy analyst Randal O’Toole released a report. Hear what he has to say. (60 minutes) March 14, 2024.

The Law is Being Used to Attack Your Freedoms – With Bruce Pardy

Bruce Pardy joins David Leis about how the justice system is not protecting your rights and freedoms anymore. (56 minutes) February 29, 2024.

Featured News

MORE NEWS

Canadian Author T.K. Kanwar Defends the Virtues of American Liberty

Canadian Author T.K. Kanwar Defends the Virtues of American Liberty

Apr 12, 2024

Books matter! Literature can influence the course of a nation’s history. The world will long remember Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn for exposing the tyranny of 20th century Bolshevism. In novels like “One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich,” “Cancer Ward,” and “In the First...

Release The Hostages Now

Release The Hostages Now

Apr 12, 2024

Israel pulled all but one of their brigades out of the southern Rafah portion of Gaza in the early hours of Sunday, April 7, 2024. This is a very significant development, and gives rise to many questions. What it means for the release of the hostages should be the...