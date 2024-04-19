Increasing capital gains tax?

The average capital gains tax in developed countries is 19.55%. With the budget this week by the Federal Government, it increases the maximum Capital Gains rate from taxing 50% on the gain, to 66.67%. For high income earnings, who are at a marginal tax rate of 48%, this means that the new rate will effectively be 31.7%, or about 50% more than the average in developed countries. The increased rate in capital gains is hoped to generate an additional $21.9 billion over the next five years.

Canada’s record on attracting investment in the last few decades, and particularly in the last 9 years, has been dismal. As an example, in 2021, the average investment per worker in the USA was US$26,751, whereas the average investment per worker in Canada was US$14,687, or a 55% rate compared to the USA. This has fallen from a rate of 79% in 2014. Former Liberal Finance Minister, Bill Morneau, has criticized the budget for driving out investment even more, through discouraging investments in Canada.

Which bests describes your position on the increase in capital gains? Without raising revenues, the increase in spending under this budget cannot be properly funded. The programs put forward, such as increased funding for housing, are much needed. In addition, this tax only impacts the very wealthy, and as such, I support the increase in Capital Gains tax, and don't believe it will materially impact private sector investment.

The increased regulations, the rising tax rates, and the explosion of the Federal Government Debt, has driven out investment, so much so, that Canadian Pension Funds have all but abandoned investing in Canada, seeking higher returns elsewhere. Canadian pension funds have cut their holdings of Canadian publicly traded companies to just 4%, down from 28% in 2000. The increase in Capital Gains Tax will drive away even more investment from Canada, and as such, I do not support this tax increase. Vote

