Increasing capital gains tax?

Published on April 19, 2024
The average capital gains tax in developed countries is 19.55%.  With the budget this week by the Federal Government, it increases the maximum Capital Gains rate from taxing 50% on the gain, to 66.67%.  For high income earnings, who are at a marginal tax rate of 48%, this means that the new rate will effectively be 31.7%, or about 50% more than the average in developed countries.   The increased rate in capital gains is hoped to generate an additional $21.9 billion over the next five years.

Canada’s record on attracting investment in the last few decades, and particularly in the last 9 years, has been dismal.  As an example, in 2021, the average investment per worker in the USA was US$26,751, whereas the average investment per worker in Canada was US$14,687, or a 55% rate compared to the USA.  This has fallen from a rate of 79% in 2014.  Former Liberal Finance Minister, Bill Morneau, has criticized the budget for driving out investment even more, through discouraging investments in Canada.

Which bests describes your position on the increase in capital gains?
Click below to view last week’s poll question results:

Rules for party nominations to stop election interference?

Apr 12, 2024

During the current election interference investigations, a concern has been raised that both the Conservative Party nominations and Liberal Party nominations allow non-citizens and underage voters to vote in their nominations. These are not only Permanent Residence, but also Foreign Workers and International Students as young as 14.