Leaders on the Frontier – Why are Buses Better than Rail Transit? – With Randal O’Toole

Is rail transit really better than bus transit? That’s what we’re being told. But today’s guest, policy analyst Randal O’Toole shares how rapid rail is anything but rapid and is by the numbers, an out of date form of transit. Hear how buses and freeways are far more efficient and faster than trains. So why the push to use your tax dollars on rail transit? Listen for the analysis. (51 minutes)

Watch on YouTube here and Rumble here.

