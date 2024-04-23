Subscribe
Donate
Donate

Leaders on the Frontier – Why are Buses Better than Rail Transit? – With Randal O’Toole

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on April 23, 2024
David Leis | Randal O'Toole
Audio | Video | Transportation | Leaders on the Frontier

 

Is rail transit really better than bus transit? That’s what we’re being told. But today’s guest, policy analyst Randal O’Toole shares how rapid rail is anything but rapid and is by the numbers, an out of date form of transit. Hear how buses and freeways are far more efficient and faster than trains. So why the push to use your tax dollars on rail transit? Listen for the analysis. (51 minutes)

Watch on YouTube here and Rumble here.

 

Related Items:

Read: Building 21st Century Transit Systems For Canadian Cities, (52 pages) March 12, 2024.

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS