Manitoba’s NDP Government has announced that it will be providing a provincial subsidy of $4,000 for new Electric Vehicles (including Plug-in Hybrids), with a MSRP of less than$70,000, or $2,500 for a used one less than 4 years old. The problem is that the least expensive EV is the Chevy Bolt, which is one of the smallest cars sold, which has a list price for a basic model of $41,452 The price of a similar gas-powered car is a Kia Rio, which has a base price of $17,445, less than half an equivalent EV. Given our cold weather, and road conditions, neither one of these sub-compacts are popular in Manitoba. Similar price disparities go up the line. For instance, the price of a Tesla Model 3 starts at $53,990 whereas a Honda Civic (both cars the same size), sells for $28,756; again, around half the price.

Should Manitoba subsidize EV purchases? I support the push for EVs and applaud the Government of Manitoba encouraging the move to EVs through this $4,000 subsidy.

EVs are only useful in Manitoba to middle-class voters, who own their own homes; there is no mechanism currently to allow EVs to be charged in rental apartments and apartment condos. This subsidy only supports middle and upper middle-class people, which has to be paid by ALL taxpayers, including the poor. As such, it is not a subsidy that should be supported. Vote

