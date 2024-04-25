Frontier Live on X – How Can Canada Get Out Of Trouble? -With Peter Menzies

Peter Menzies talks about the current state of Canada and whether our country is in trouble. Get the whole picture. Peter had a long career as a journalist, publisher, and was the former CRTC Commissioner. He is now a writer, commentator, and senior fellow at the MacDonald Laurier Institute. Join the conversation live on Thursday at 2 pm CT.

The Biggest Betrayal of Public Trust – With Vanessa Dylyn (60 minutes), April 18, 2024.

Vanessa Dylyn, an Emmy-nominated Canadian film producer, is talking about her latest film, Covid Collateral that is causing quite the uproar.

We Can’t Ignore This Any Longer – With Joseph Quesnel, (61 minutes), April 4, 2024.

The urgent need for action in response to a rising tide of extremism fueled by exaggerated beliefs about climate change.

Carbon Tax Hike Debate – With Dan McTeague

Is the tax really going to help the planet in the long run? (67 minutes) March 28, 2024.

Fearful Fractured Canada? – With David Redman

Canada is ashamed of its history, has shattered its democratic institutions, our allies ignore us and we have a broken economy. (63 minutes) March 21, 2024.



Is Our Transit System Really Serving You? – With Randal O’Toole

Modern urban areas require flexible transit systems, Policy analyst Randal O’Toole released a report. Hear what he has to say. (60 minutes) March 14, 2024.



The Law is Being Used to Attack Your Freedoms – With Bruce Pardy

Bruce Pardy joins David Leis about how the justice system is not protecting your rights and freedoms anymore. (56 minutes) February 29, 2024.