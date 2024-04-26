Subscribe
Freedom Protests In Canada During COVID Lockdowns

National Citizens Inquiry
Published on April 26, 2024
National Citizens Inquiry | Robert Ivan Holloway
Audio | COVID-19 | Disruption | Video

A lawyer who noticed many discrepancies during the COVID pandemic tells his story about his involvement with freedom protests and how he feels about Canada today. (63 minutes) April 15, 2023

Watch on Rumble here.

