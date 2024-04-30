Leaders on the Frontier – Resilient Nation or a Fractured Country? – With David Redman

Six things that could make Canada thrive not just survive. Host David Leis is joined by Lieutenant Colonel David Redman to talk about the state of Canada in 2024 and whether Canada is a confident, resilient nation or a fearful, fractured country. It’s clear, a new vision is needed for Canada’s future. (67 minutes)

