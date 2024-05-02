Frontier Live on X – Connect with Like-minded Canadians – With Ken Drysdale

Guest Ken Drysdale and David Leis discuss the Manitoba Stronger Together Conference. A chance for like-minded Canadians to come together, learn and discuss the pressing issues facing our country and hear practical solutions. What can you do to make major changes in Canada? The event is June 21-23 in Beausejour, Manitoba.

Tickets available on Eventbrite.

For more information, visit www. manitobastrongertogether.ca

Watch discussion Live on X here, May 2 2024 at 2 PM CST.

