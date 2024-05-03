Assessment of the Data, Safety and Efficacy

Dr. Luz Maria Gutschi is a pharmacist trained in pharmacotherapy and drug assessment skills which involves looking at the data and accessing the drug for safety and efficacy. Her testimony is a very detailed, technical presentation of the makeup and development of the mRNA vaccines and their subsequent rush to market. In commenting on the lack of quality control in the manufacturing of the vaccines Dr. Gutschi said, “I wouldn’t give my dying cat this. How could anyone let this product leave their factories?” (80 minutes)

Watch on Rumble here.